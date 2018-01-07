One dead after explosion outside Stockholm subway station

<p>The explosion occurred late on Sunday morning outside the Vårby Gård station, injuring a man in his sixties and a 45-year-old woman. </p><p>"There was something on the ground that the man picked up, and then it exploded," Sven-Erik Olsson of the Stockholm police told the TT news agency.</p><p>The man died in hospital in the early afternoon, the police announced on their website.</p><p>Stockholm's police force have said the man was unlikely to have been purposely targeted by whoever left the explosive at the station. They added that there was nothing to suggest terrorism. </p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1515327682_sdltc7bc203-nh.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 431px;" /></p><p>The Aftonbladet newspaper reported that the blast was from was a hand grenade, though this remains unconfirmed by police, who said it's too early to comment on the matter. </p><p>The subway station and the nearby square have since been closed to the public as police and bomb squads investigate the scene.</p><p>The Vårby Gård station is on the Red Line (Röda linjen) on the way to Norsberg in Stockholm's south west. </p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1515323619_Screen Shot 2018-01-07 at 12.jpg" style="width: 570px; height: 362px;" /></p>