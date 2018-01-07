Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
One dead after explosion outside Stockholm subway station

TT/The Local
news@thelocal.se
@thelocalsweden
7 January 2018
15:50 CET+01:00

Photos: TT
7 January 2018
15:50 CET+01:00
A man has died in hospital after he was injured in an explosion near a Stockholm subway station on Sunday.

The explosion occurred late on Sunday morning outside the Vårby Gård station, injuring a man in his sixties and a 45-year-old woman. 

"There was something on the ground that the man picked up, and then it exploded," Sven-Erik Olsson of the Stockholm police told the TT news agency.

The man died in hospital in the early afternoon, the police announced on their website.

Stockholm's police force have said the man was unlikely to have been purposely targeted by whoever left the explosive at the station. They added that there was nothing to suggest terrorism. 

The Aftonbladet newspaper reported that the blast was from was a hand grenade, though this remains unconfirmed by police, who said it's too early to comment on the matter. 

The subway station and the nearby square have since been closed to the public as police and bomb squads investigate the scene.

The Vårby Gård station is on the Red Line (Röda linjen) on the way to Norsberg in Stockholm's south west. 

