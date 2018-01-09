H&M removes ad after racism accusation

<p>A photo on the company's online website of a black boy wearing a green hoodie with the inscription "coolest monkey in the jungle" caused outrage among observers.</p><p>"Whose idea was it at @hm to have this little sweet black boy wear a jumper that says 'coolest monkey in the jungle'?" style blogger Stephanie Yeboah tweeted on Sunday.</p><p>"You do know that monkey is a known racial slur to black people right?" she added.</p><p>"The image has now been removed from all H&M channels and we apologise to anyone this may have offended," the company told AFP.</p><p>A generic photo of the hooded sweatshirt without the modelling child is still available online.</p><p>H&M is not the only major company to be hit by an advertisement scandal in recent years.</p><p>Spanish clothing brand Zara in 2014 removed a striped pyjamas with a yellow star after facing outrage over its resemblance to clothes worn by Jewish prisoners in concentration camps.</p><p>And in October last year, personal care brand Dove apologised after it was accused of racism for airing a commercial showing a black woman turning into a white woman after removing her top.</p>