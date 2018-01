The 60-year-old man was killed in an explosion at Vårby gård station in southwest Stockholm on Sunday afternoon. He found out the details of how it happened after talking with his dad’s partner, who was present when the grenade exploded.

"She told me that he thought it was a toy and picked it up. Then it detonated," the son told tabloid Aftonbladet.

"It's so unfair that an innocent man is dead just because someone dropped or placed a hand grenade there."

The victim's son, who lives in Chile, said his father did not feel safe going out at night in the area.

"I've been told now that there was a shooting the evening before. There must be people who know or have seen something to do with this grenade," he said, pleading for anyone with information to go to the police.

Following the explosion on Sunday police said the man who died was unlikely to have been purposely targeted.

Vårby gård is one of the suburbs in Sweden classified as ‘vulnerable’ by the police, defined as somewhere "characterized by a low socio-economic status where criminals have an impact on the local community".

