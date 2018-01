By the end of 2017, 366,000 people were registered as unemployed at the Swedish agency, which accounts for 7.5 percent of the country's labour force. That's 6,000 lower than one year before, when the number accounted for 7.8 percent.

The reduction applies for both people born in Sweden and those born abroad, but there is a significant difference between the two groups: unemployment is only four percent for people born in Sweden, and 22.2 percent for those born abroad.

Over the entirety of last year 34,600 people were notified that they would lose their job, the third lowest level since 1992 according to the Public Employment Service.

