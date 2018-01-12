Knife attack at Gothenburg supermarket leaves one injured

The attack occurred at an Ica supermarket in Kålltorp at around 1pm on Friday, with the victim suffering a knife wound to the chest.

Police launched a huge manhunt for the suspect, with helicopters and sniffer dogs brought in.

One suspect was arrested at around 3pm at an apartment in the same area, although police are yet to confirm if the arrested man is the prime suspect.

"We have arrested a man in his forties," press spokesperson Hans Lippens told the Göteborgs Posten newspaper.

"We are searching his apartment and we are investigating whether his clothes match the descriptions we have been given."

Police are also searching the surroundings for the weapon used in the attack.

Officers have officially labelled the crime as an aggravated assault or potentially an attempted manslaughter.

The victim is said to be in a serious condition in hospital. Police said he was stabbed in the chest and in one hand. It's unclear if he was known to his attacker.