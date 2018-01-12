Knife attack at Gothenburg supermarket leaves one injured

<p>The attack occurred at an Ica supermarket in Kålltorp at around 1pm on Friday, with the victim suffering a knife wound to the chest.</p><p>Police launched a huge manhunt for the suspect, with helicopters and sniffer dogs brought in.</p><p>One suspect was arrested at around 3pm at an apartment in the same area, although police are yet to confirm if the arrested man is the prime suspect.</p><p>"We have arrested a man in his forties," press spokesperson Hans Lippens told the Göteborgs Posten newspaper.</p><p>"We are searching his apartment and we are investigating whether his clothes match the descriptions we have been given."</p><p>Police are also searching the surroundings for the weapon used in the attack.</p><p>Officers have officially labelled the crime as an aggravated assault or potentially an attempted manslaughter.</p><p>The victim is said to be in a serious condition in hospital. Police said he was stabbed in the chest and in one hand. It's unclear if he was known to his attacker. </p><style type="text/css">p.p1 {margin: 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px; font: 12.0px \'Helvetica Neue\'; color: #454545}p.p2 {margin: 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px; font: 12.0px \'Helvetica Neue\'; color: #454545; min-height: 14.0px}</style>