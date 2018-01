This gratin is very easy to make and reheats well. The celeriac adds a little bite to a traditional potatisgratäng.

Summary

Serves 6

Preparation time: 10 minutes

Cooking time: 30 minutes

Ingredients

1 tbsp butter

350 g (12 oz) potatoes, peeled

200 g (7 oz) celeriac, peeled

salt and freshly ground black pepper

120 ml (½ cup) whipping cream

1 egg

1 clove of garlic, crushed

110 g (4 oz) Västerbottensost, grated

Method

1. Preheat the oven to 200ºC (400ºF, gas 6, fan 180ºC).

2. Butter an ovenproof dish or six ramekins.

3. Slice the potatoes and the celeriac quite thinly, about 1 mm thick.

4. Add a layer of potatoes to the dish and lightly season. Repeat with a layer of celeriac, followed by another layer of potatoes, another layer of celeriac and a final layer of potatoes, seasoning as you go.

5. Lightly whisk the cream, egg and garlic together and pour over the layers of potato and celeriac.

6. Top with the grated cheese and bake for 30-35 minutes until the top is nicely browned.

Tips

• If you can't find Västerbottensost use a mixture of Cheddar and Parmesan cheeses instead.

• Make individual portions in ramekins, turn them out on to a baking tray and reheat them for 15-20 minutes.

• If you intend to reheat half the gratin, bake it in two dishes and slightly undercook the one you intend to reheat.

Recipe courtesy of John Duxbury, founder and editor of Swedish Food.