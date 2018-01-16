Weather: Snow warning issued for Sweden

<p>National weather agency SMHI issued a class one alert (the least serious alert on a scale from one to three) for most of southern and central Sweden, warning of snow, wind and in some cases flooding.</p><p>Between 15 and 20 centimetres of snow is expected to fall in Västernorrland, Gävleborg, Dalarna and Värmland counties between Tuesday and Wednesday, the weather agency told tabloid <a href="https://www.aftonbladet.se/nyheter/a/213oqq/sno-och-blast-kan-stalla-till-det-i-morgontrafiken" target="_blank">Aftonbladet</a>.</p><p>Bohuslän, Gothenburg, Kronoberg, Kalmar and Blekinge should expect 5-10 centimetres, while Halland and Skåne in southern Sweden are expected to get around five centimetres of snow.</p><p>"It could in some parts get a bit chaotic on the roads," SMHI meteorologist Marcus Sjöstedt told Aftonbladet earlier in the week.</p><p>Western parts of the northern Lappland region had hurricane-strength winds on Monday and SMHI issued class two storm warnings for mountainous regions in western Sweden on Tuesday.</p>