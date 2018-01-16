Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Weather: Snow warning issued for Sweden

The Local
news@thelocal.se
@thelocalsweden
16 January 2018
07:44 CET+01:00
weathersnowstorm

Share this article

Weather: Snow warning issued for Sweden
Snow warnings have been issued for large parts of Sweden. Photo: Anders Wiklund/TT
The Local
news@thelocal.se
@thelocalsweden
16 January 2018
07:44 CET+01:00
Meteorologists warned of traffic chaos in Sweden on Tuesday due to heavy snow and wind.

National weather agency SMHI issued a class one alert (the least serious alert on a scale from one to three) for most of southern and central Sweden, warning of snow, wind and in some cases flooding.

Between 15 and 20 centimetres of snow is expected to fall in Västernorrland, Gävleborg, Dalarna and Värmland counties between Tuesday and Wednesday, the weather agency told tabloid Aftonbladet.

Bohuslän, Gothenburg, Kronoberg, Kalmar and Blekinge should expect 5-10 centimetres, while Halland and Skåne in southern Sweden are expected to get around five centimetres of snow.

"It could in some parts get a bit chaotic on the roads," SMHI meteorologist Marcus Sjöstedt told Aftonbladet earlier in the week.

Western parts of the northern Lappland region had hurricane-strength winds on Monday and SMHI issued class two storm warnings for mountainous regions in western Sweden on Tuesday.

weathersnowstorm
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

11 ways to fake being a true Swede in winter

Sweden's 2017 was warm, but the summer was particularly bad

Heavy snowfall causes accidents and fatalities in Sweden

Will Sweden have a white Christmas this year? Forecast points to... yes, no, maybe

Traffic problems predicted as more snow and harsh weather hits southern Sweden

Seven evocative Swedish winter words for snow

Onset of snow causes string of road accidents in southern Sweden

More snow on the way for Sweden as icy roads disrupt morning traffic
Advertisement

More news

Ten common phrases in Sweden's ancient forest language Elfdalian

World's first Klingon tourist centre to open in Stockholm

Swedes increasingly concerned about crime: survey
Advertisement

Danish inventor Peter Madsen charged with journalist's murder: prosecutors

In pictures: You can now buy Greta Garbo's seaside home

Ericsson books write-downs of 14.2 billion kronor

William and Kate to meet Stellan Skarsgård and Alicia Vikander on royal visit to Sweden
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Who were the first Scandinavians? Ancient DNA sheds light on mysterious origins
  2. Sweden predicted to become first country with own cryptocurrency
  3. Does Sweden's tax system really screw the rich?
  4. H&M 'racist' ad adds to Swedish company's woes
  5. Weather: Snow warning issued for Sweden
Advertisement

Discussion forum

17/01
The Right Skills
17/01
How much do you need to retire
16/01
Looking for music rehearsal / band practice studio
16/01
Looking for drummer in Stockholm
16/01
"Sweden has received too many immigrants"
16/01
Private Health Insurance for Personummer
View all discussions

Noticeboard

16/01
English Lessons Online (Skype etc)
16/01
Swedish Conversation Online
15/01
Caregiver Wanted
11/01
Looking for a piano teacher
11/01
Looking for a babysitter
10/01
Initiative group - participate per SKYPE!
View all notices
Advertisement