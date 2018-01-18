Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
IN PICTURES: This fox can't stop staring through Swedish couple's window

The fox. Photo: Ann-Charlotte Strömwall
A taste of Christmas ham was enough to ensure that a couple in western Sweden now have a regular visitor, as a local fox turns up night after night to stare in their living room window.

The animal first started coming to the house in Lysekil just before Christmas, and has taken to climbing up on the table on the porch and looking in, doing so for around an hour each time. The couple say they only feed it occasionally, but that appears to have been enough to make it a regular.

"There's been a big debate over whether you should feed wild animals or not. He's been given something to eat on a plate when it's really cold outside. And a piece of Christmas ham on Christmas Eve, of course," Ann-Charlotte Strömwall told local paper Bohusläningen.


Photo: Ann-Charlotte Strömwall

The well-groomed looking fox keeps coming back, night after night, but the couple aren't convinced it will last much longer, as the local area gets much busier in the summer.

"It's not tame in anyway way – the opposite. We think it's nice that he comes and looks at us, but it will end quite soon," Strömwall predicted.


Photo: Ann-Charlotte Strömwall

Staring act or otherwise, the fox at least appears to be well-mannered, unlike another of its kind The Local reported on in 2016. That year a Gotland resident was sitting at his summer house when a fox walked up, sniffed him, then drank his cup of coffee.

