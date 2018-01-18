Swedish skier killed in avalanche in Indian Kashmir

<p>The victim was skiing with a fellow Swede in Gulmarg, a hill resort in Indian-administered Kashmir frequented by families and winter adventurers alike, when the avalanche barrelled down the slopes on Thursday.</p><p>Rescuers found one of them alive and "safe" in the snow but his fellow skier was killed in the deluge, said local police superintendent Imtiyaz Hussain.</p><p>Hussain said an avalanche warning had been sounded the day before by local authorities after heavy snowfall had blanketed the mountains in the western Himalayas.</p><p>The pair were believed to be experienced skiers exploring the uppermost reaches of Gulmarg reached by a high-altitude gondola, he said.</p><p>Nestled in the mountain range that encircles the Indian-controlled Kashmir Valley, Gulmarg is a stone's throw from the highly-militarized disputed border with Pakistan.</p><p>The 'Gulmarg Gondola' is one of the world's highest cable cars, ferrying passengers to an altitude of 4,100 metres and depositing them and the top of a dizzying run that challenges even the most experienced skiers.</p><p>For the more adventurous, there are plenty of opportunities to veer off-piste and slice through pristine snows.</p><p>But it is not without risks. Last June, seven people including two children were killed when the cable car crashed to the ground.</p><p>Avalanches are also common, killing tourists and soldiers alike in the steep, remote mountains.</p><p>Last year, 20 people died in a series of avalanches across the northern reaches of the Himalayan territory. In 2010, a snowslide killed 17 Indian soldiers during a training exercise at a high-altitude military school.</p><p>At least 140 people, mostly soldiers, were killed when a single massive avalanche hit a Pakistani military camp in 2012 on the other side of the border.</p>