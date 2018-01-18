Blast at Rosengård police station 'a response from criminals'

Two men in their twenties were arrested after an explosive object detonated outside the station in the Malmö suburb just after 9pm on Wednesday.

At a press conference on Thursday morning, Malmö police chief Stefan Sintéus told reporters that the blast was an answer from criminals to police work:

"We think what happened was a response from criminals".

"It shows that the work and pressure we're putting on the criminals means we can unfortunately expect things like this," he added.

Police would not comment on what kind of explosive device was used, instead preferring to wait for the results of a technical analysis, but noted that it was clearly "more serious than a simple firework explosion" though not as powerful as a hand grenade.

No one was injured in the blast, but private cars belonging to police officers were damaged, and the facade of the building was damaged by shrapnel. Forensic teams examined the scene overnight.

"The deed is directly aimed at the police and their operation," said police in a statement.

Two men were held by police just a couple of hours later, and were arrested by the prosecutor in the early hours of Thursday, on suspicion of "devastation endangering the public".

The men are residents of the city in their twenties, and known for "all kinds of crime" according to police.

"These are people who have had problems at school, lack employment, and have lived in the criminal world for many years. Despite their young age they have come far in the criminal world. It's difficult to work with,” Sintéus noted.

Rosengård, in southern Malmö, is one of 61 areas across Sweden considered to be ‘vulnerable’, and defined as "a geographically defined area characterized by a low socio-economic status where criminals have an impact on the local community".

It is the second attack on police in Malmö in less than a month. On December 29th a police car parked outside a police station in central Malmö was damaged in an explosion. A 22-year-old man apprehended shortly after the incident remains in custody.