Member offer: 10 percent off flights with Qatar Airways

19 January 2018
14:01 CET+01:00

Member offer: 10 percent off flights with Qatar Airways
Time for a nap at 35,000 feet? Try the QSuite on Qatar Airways
19 January 2018
14:01 CET+01:00
Become a Member of The Local today and get 10 percent off all flights with Qatar Airways from Stockholm and Copenhagen.
Flying isn't always a pleasure – particularly if you're going long haul. But if you fly with the right airline the flight can be the best part of your trip.
 
Now, Members of The Local can enjoy an exclusive 10 percent discount on full-fare Economy and Business Class tickets with premium carrier Qatar Airways, on all flights from Stockholm and Copenhagen. You can even get a 5 percent discount on promotional fares.
 
 
 
Qatar Airways operates two direct flights a day to its hub in Doha from both Stockholm and Copenhagen. From Doha you can connect to flights around the globe.
 
Fly in Qatar Airways' Business Class, ranked the best in the world, and you can try the QSuite, the best business class seat in the world. You will arrive at your destination wishing your didn't have to leave the plane.
 
 
The offer is valid for flights booked by March 18th and taken by December 15th 2018.
 
As a Member you will also of course receive unlimited access to The Local, including all our premium articles, and you will be invited to special events. And, of course, you will received additional special offers from companies including DriveNow and Olle Eksell. All this, for just 50 SEK, €5 or $5 a month.
 
 
 
 
