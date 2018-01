Swedish authorities now have access to the records thanks to a new partnership with Morocco, making it easier to identify people who have been given a deportation order then send them to the country, public broadcaster Sveriges Radio reports.

The number of deportations carried out to Morocco increased from 75 in 2016 to 135 in 2017.

Many of the young Moroccans who come to Sweden lack sufficient cause for asylum, according to Sveriges Radio, and some have ended up on the street involves in crime and drug abuse.

The partnership started in 2017, and lets Swedish police and the Migration Agency check fingerprints against a large Moroccan database.