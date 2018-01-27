Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Two ice skaters killed in accident on Swedish lake

TT/The Local
news@thelocal.se
@thelocalsweden
27 January 2018
17:54 CET+01:00
accidentlakeice skating

Share this article

Two ice skaters killed in accident on Swedish lake
Photo: Jeppe Gustavsson/TT
TT/The Local
news@thelocal.se
@thelocalsweden
27 January 2018
17:54 CET+01:00
Two men were killed on Saturday at the Stråken lake near the town of Motala after falling through ice while they were skating.

Emergency service were alerted shortly before 12pm after two people were seen floating lifeless in a hole in the ice, reports TT.

A hovercraft and other response units from a number of stations are reported to have been called to the scene.

"All we know is that there were two people who are not showing any sign of life and we have responded based on that," Ulf Kron, commanding officer with the emergency services, initially told TT.

Around an hour after the alarm was raised, rescuers pulled the men out of the lake. Police later confirmed via their website that both men had died.

They are reported to have been ice skating when they fell through the ice on the lake's surface, writes TT.

One of the men was in his 50s and the other in his 60s.

Relatives of the two men have been notified, police confirmed.

Divers were called to the scene to determine whether other people had fallen into the water, but emergency services found no evidence that anyone else was involved in the accident.

accidentlakeice skating
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Two dead in Swedish train accident

What's that spill..? Truck drops unexpected cargo on Swedish highway

Zookeeper, 19, dies in bear attack at Swedish wildlife park

Swedish policeman killed in traffic accident during robbery chase

Swedish police investigate crazed motorist who drove at pedestrians

Seven die in traffic accidents during bleak weekend on Swedish roads

Fatal Swedish bus crash 'like a warzone'

Tragedy as soldier dies during military exercise in northern Sweden
Advertisement

More news

Internationally-sought Swedish murder suspect arrested in Denmark

China could help build high-speed rail between Sweden and Norway

Why family-friendly Sweden is talking about a maternity care crisis
Advertisement

Sweden moves to ban smoking in public places

Divers find two centuries-old shipwrecks in the Baltic Sea

Swedish politician accidentally tries to take knife to the Riksdag

800 young men active in criminal networks across three biggest Swedish cities
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. IN PICTURES: Sweden's first driverless buses hit the streets
  2. Why family-friendly Sweden is talking about a maternity care crisis
  3. Why Britney Spears is playing a random tiny Swedish town on her next European tour
  4. How to show your parents a good time in Stockholm
  5. I'm pregnant, now what?! The Local's guide to giving birth in Sweden
Advertisement

Discussion forum

28/01
I just got fired
28/01
Letter of recommendation when resigning
28/01
My experience "trying" to move to Sweden
28/01
Swedes and their lack of basic manners
28/01
Fore.se for pension?
27/01
Has anyone from California moved to Gothenburg?
View all discussions

Noticeboard

26/01
Room to let - Uppsala
26/01
Furnished room
26/01
Room to let
25/01
Philosophy reading group
24/01
Peaceful room, ideal for a student
23/01
English classes in Stockholm
View all notices
Advertisement