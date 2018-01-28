Internationally-sought Swedish murder suspect arrested in Denmark

<div>The South Zealand and Lolland-Falster Police announced the arrest, saying that the man was nabbed as he tried to enter Denmark from Germany. The man was driving a car that he had rented in Sweden. </div><div><div>The arrestee is a Swedish citizen of North African origin in his 30s. He was sought by Swedish police in connection with a fatal shooting in Stockholm. An international arrest warrant was initiated by Swedish authorities. </div></div><div>According to the head of the South Zealand and Lolland-Falster Police immigration unit, police had been tipped off that the man might attempt to enter Denmark. </div><div>“We have border checks happening all the time. But we had received a tip that this person might try to cross the border so we therefore kept an extra watchful eye on the situation,” said Anton Havegård. </div><div>The arrested man was due to make a preliminary court appearance in Denmark on Sunday, after which he is expected to be extradited to Sweden. </div><div>Another individual who was in the suspect’s car at the time of the arrest was released from police custody. </div><div>Havegård said that the arrest was a sign that <a href="https://www.thelocal.dk/20171012/denmark-extends-border-control-until-may-2018">Denmark’s border controls</a>, which have been in effect since January 2016, are having their desired effect. </div><div>“This shows that the work that is being carried out at the border is both competent and effective,” he said. </div><div>Speaking to Swedish news agency TT, Havegård said he believed the man had been away from Sweden for several months and that he had likely been in Spain. </div><div>The man was wanted for a shooting death that occurred in Stockholm in November but neither Danish nor Swedish police would elaborate. </div><div>“I have spoken with investigators and they can confirm that a person has been arrested in Denmark,” Swedish police spokeswoman Susanna Herrera told TT. “We do not want to go into detail.” </div>