Sweden told to brace for snow and wind and flooding and... brrr!

<p>"We want to warn right now that the weather could get messy, with large amounts of snow," Marcus Sjöstedt, meteorologist at Sweden's national weather agency SMHI, told the TT newswire.</p><p>Southern Sweden should expect wet snow and rain, while snow is predicted for central regions, especially on higher ground – with class-one alerts (the least serious on a scale from one to three) in place for most of the region on Wednesday. Stay up-to-date with SMHI's weather alerts <a href="https://www.smhi.se/vadret/vadret-i-sverige/varningar#ws=wpt-a,proxy=wpt-a,district=none,page=wpt-warning-alla" target="_blank">here</a>.</p><p>Mountainous regions in Western Norrland could get up to 10 centimetres of new snow on Thursday.</p><p>"It will also be somewhat windy which could cause drifting snow," said Sjöstedt.</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1517380512_snow1.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 406px;" /><i><span style="font-size:10px;">How much snow is too much snow for biking to work? Photo: Hossein Salmanzadeh/TT</span></i></p><p>On Thursday heavy snowfall is expected in the central eastern Gävleborg region. However, SMHI has not yet issued a formal warning, saying the forecast could still change in the coming days.</p><p>"But it corresponds to a class-two warning. It could be in total 30 to 50 centimetres of new snow, and strong wind," said Sjöstedt.</p><p>SMHI also warns of windy conditions at sea, strong winds and drifting snow in mountainous regions in northern Sweden from Wednesday, and flooding in southern and central Sweden.</p>