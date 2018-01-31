Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Sweden told to brace for snow and wind and flooding and... brrr!

TT/The Local
news@thelocal.se
@thelocalsweden
31 January 2018
07:27 CET+01:00
weathersnowwinter

Share this article

Sweden told to brace for snow and wind and flooding and... brrr!
More snow is expected to fall in parts of Sweden. Photo: Anders Wiklund/TT
TT/The Local
news@thelocal.se
@thelocalsweden
31 January 2018
07:27 CET+01:00
A shivering mix of snow and wind is set to hit Sweden in the coming days, with meteorologists saying one region could get up to half a metre snow on Thursday.

"We want to warn right now that the weather could get messy, with large amounts of snow," Marcus Sjöstedt, meteorologist at Sweden's national weather agency SMHI, told the TT newswire.

Southern Sweden should expect wet snow and rain, while snow is predicted for central regions, especially on higher ground – with class-one alerts (the least serious on a scale from one to three) in place for most of the region on Wednesday. Stay up-to-date with SMHI's weather alerts here.

Mountainous regions in Western Norrland could get up to 10 centimetres of new snow on Thursday.

"It will also be somewhat windy which could cause drifting snow," said Sjöstedt.


How much snow is too much snow for biking to work? Photo: Hossein Salmanzadeh/TT

On Thursday heavy snowfall is expected in the central eastern Gävleborg region. However, SMHI has not yet issued a formal warning, saying the forecast could still change in the coming days.

"But it corresponds to a class-two warning. It could be in total 30 to 50 centimetres of new snow, and strong wind," said Sjöstedt.

SMHI also warns of windy conditions at sea, strong winds and drifting snow in mountainous regions in northern Sweden from Wednesday, and flooding in southern and central Sweden.

weathersnowwinter
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

The top 9 things to do in Stockholm in February

Weather warnings across most of Sweden with traffic problems predicted

Snow grounds flights at Arlanda Airport

Sweden's snow depth sets new seasonal record

Weather: Snow warning issued for Sweden

11 ways to fake being a true Swede in winter

Sweden's 2017 was warm, but the summer was particularly bad

Heavy snowfall causes accidents and fatalities in Sweden
Advertisement

More news

Inside the office of a Stockholm virtual reality games developer

H&M predicts challenges ahead for fashion industry

Why Brexit could give cashless Sweden a big tech boost
Advertisement

How to impress at a Swedish job interview

Swedish courts clears man of fraud – because he was in love

Will and Kate win Swedish hearts with Ikea secret

Social Democrats to fight election on right-wing turf
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Blog: Prince William and Kate in Stockholm
  2. How to catch a glimpse of William and Kate on their visit to Sweden
  3. Employer fights to keep Syrian tech star despite deportation threat
  4. Sweden told to brace for snow and wind and flooding and... brrr!
  5. 'It is time to kill': Stockholm attacker made terror video
Advertisement

Discussion forum

01/02
Fore.se for pension?
01/02
Can i apply for UK visa at Copenhagen
01/02
My experience "trying" to move to Sweden
01/02
I just got fired
01/02
Help needed please?
01/02
Wondering About Sweden
View all discussions

Noticeboard

01/02
Automation in Recruitment: 3 Hiring Trends to Adopt
31/01
Dog Walker wanted in Alvik
26/01
Room to let - Uppsala
26/01
Furnished room
26/01
Room to let
25/01
Philosophy reading group
View all notices
Advertisement