Summary

Serves: 4

Preparation: 5 minutes

Cooking: 20 minutes

Total: 25 minutes

Tips

- Although the batter can be made in advance, don’t grate the potatoes until you are ready to fry the raggmunk because they discolour quickly.

- Don’t spread the batter too thickly. Ideally you want the pancake crisp and buttery around the edges.

- Don’t use new potatoes for this dish as they don’t contain enough starch.

Ingredients

800 g (1¾ lb) potatoes

90 g (¾ cup) plain (all purpose) flour

1 tsp salt and freshly ground black pepper

1 egg

300 ml (1¼ cups) milk

50 g (½ stick) butter (2 oz)

Method

1. Peel the potatoes, cover with water and put to one side.

2. Tip the flour and salt into a bowl. Add some freshly ground black pepper. Beat in the egg and then gradually add the milk. Carry on beating until the batter is completely lump-free.

3. When you are ready, put a medium sized frying pan on to a fairly high heat. Meanwhile, grate the potatoes and add to the batter. Mix thoroughly.

4. When the pan is hot, fry the pancakes in butter (add a small amount of bacon fat if desired), two at a time, for about one minute per side until they are golden brown. Remove from the pan and keep warm.

5. Repeat with the rest of the mixture. You should have enough mixture for at least a dozen pancakes, each about 5 cm (2”) in diameter.

Recipe courtesy of John Duxbury, founder and editor of Swedish Food.