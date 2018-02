"They drove from a car park out onto a ski track," Anders Burman, the officer responsible for maintaining the ski tracks in Kiruna, 145km north of the Arctic Circle, told The Local.

"They're not the first. Many, many people have done it before."

Burman said the tourists had managed to get around 200m down the track before their vehicle got trapped in deep snow, and they had to call for help.

They then had to be dragged out by one of the snowplough machines used to make the tracks, which took over an hour.

Sven-Erik Fjellborg, the snowplough driver who rescued the couple, told the local Norrländska Socialdemokraten newspaper that this was the third time he had had to drag a car off the tracks.

"They go out to take photos, they're hunting the Northern Lights, and all that kind of stuff, you know," he said.