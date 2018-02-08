Announcing The Local Club at Hotel C Stockholm

Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
The Local has always been about connecting people – now our Members can connect with each other in real life.
The Local Club will be a chance for Members to meet each other, The Local’s journalists and a few carefully chosen guests from Sweden’s business and political communities. We will have our first ever club night on 20th February 2018 at 6pm.
 
We will meet at the chic Hotel C Stockholm, located just next to the Arlanda Express in the heart of Sweden's capital. We will be given an exclusive meeting place in the hotel’s ‘Creative Corner’, where you will be able to buy drinks from a special price list just for The Local’s Members.
 
As a Member of The Local you will also be entitled to a 15% discount on rooms and conference facilities at Hotel C Stockholm. You will also have full access to the hotel’s Creative Corner with coffee and free Wifi.
 
It promises to be a special evening – we hope to see you there!
 
Already a Member? You can claim your two free tickets using the discount code on your My Account page.
 
Not yet a Member? Join up today for your free ticket. Non-members can purchase tickets here.
 
Learn more about why The Local is asking readers to become Members here.
 
 
