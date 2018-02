The Thorén Innovation School, a group of upper secondary schools (gymnasium in Swedish) located in six Swedish cities, now offers a specialisation on the video sharing site as part of its aesthetic subjects line, reports TT.

The move has drawn criticism from Minister for Upper Secondary School and Adult Education Anna Ekström, according to the report.

In response, the school said that a large number of studies have found that all types of work will see increasing automation in coming years and that new types of companies and professions will develop.

As such, the way education is seen should also be developed, the school's parent company Thórengruppen wrote in an article published by Dagens Samhälle.

The company also said that young people have, to a large extent, replaced watching television with using media forms such as YouTube, which could lead to new forms of jobs related to online media.

In an earlier opinion article, Ekström described the initiative by the school group as "ridiculous", "a marketing ploy" and "out of touch with reality".

"It is not reasonable to present to young people a life in which success on the jobs market is dependent upon getting many followers on Instagram," she wrote.

