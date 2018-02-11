Two injured in bus accident in Swedish mountains

<p>Police confirmed the accident via their website on Sunday morning.</p><p>The cause of the accident is not known at the time of writing.</p><p>"But [conditions] are very bad at the site, which may be something to do [with the accident]," Bergslagen Police spokesperson Tommy Lindh told TT.</p><p>Sweden has seen exceptionally cold temperatures across the country throughout the last week.</p><p><iframe allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="450" src="https://www.google.com/maps/embed?pb=!1m18!1m12!1m3!1d449362.38109482976!2d12.328359642980336!3d61.85402281442743!2m3!1f0!2f0!3f0!3m2!1i1024!2i768!4f13.1!3m3!1m2!1s0x4669159e18c7cba7%3A0xb285411ec00c10e2!2s790+91+Idre%2C+Sweden!5e0!3m2!1sen!2sdk!4v1518348177886" style="border:0" width="600"></iframe></p><p>One of the two wounded passengers is reported to have sustained a head injury.</p><p>The road was temporarily closed while a recovery operation took place at the scene. A replacement bus has been sent to collect the remaining passengers.</p><p><strong>READ ALSO: <a href="https://www.thelocal.se/20180207/frozen-sweden-temperatures-dip-below-freezing-everywhere" target="_blank">Frozen Sweden: Temperatures dip below zero EVERYWHERE</a></strong></p>