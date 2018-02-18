Stockholm police seize weapons cache, make three arrests

<div>Police said that a large number of weapons were seized during the arrests but spokesman Mats Eriksson said he would not provide details.</div><div>Eriksson avoided directly answering news agency TT’s question on whether the seizures included firearms or hand grenades. </div><div>“There might have been a knife too, but this was about weapons,” Eriksson said. </div><div>Police blocked off a large area during the action, which began around midnight and was still ongoing late in the afternoon. </div><div>It was not immediately clear if there were more arrests than the three announced by police. </div><div>The action was part of a special police initiative called ‘Max’, which focuses on increasing security and removing weapons, including hand grenades, from the streets.</div><div>According to Aftonbladet, police were acting on the suspicion that some kind of explosive device could be found in the targeted area. </div><div>“I cannot comment on that. But I can say that we do not suspect any terrorist offence,” Eriksson said. </div>