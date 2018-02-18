Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Stockholm police seize weapons cache, make three arrests

TT/The Local
news@thelocal.se
@thelocalsweden
18 February 2018
16:06 CET+01:00
weaponscrimepolice

Share this article

Stockholm police seize weapons cache, make three arrests
Photo: Christine Olsson/TT
TT/The Local
news@thelocal.se
@thelocalsweden
18 February 2018
16:06 CET+01:00
Three people were arrested in a major police operation in Hallunda south of Stockholm on Sunday.
Police said that a large number of weapons were seized during the arrests but spokesman Mats Eriksson said he would not provide details.
 
Eriksson avoided directly answering news agency TT’s question on whether the seizures included firearms or hand grenades. 
 
“There might have been a knife too, but this was about weapons,” Eriksson said. 
 
Police blocked off a large area during the action, which began around midnight and was still ongoing late in the afternoon. 
 
It was not immediately clear if there were more arrests than the three announced by police. 
 
The action was part of a special police initiative called ‘Max’, which focuses on increasing security and removing weapons, including hand grenades, from the streets.
 
According to Aftonbladet, police were acting on the suspicion that some kind of explosive device could be found in the targeted area. 
 
“I cannot comment on that. But I can say that we do not suspect any terrorist offence,” Eriksson said. 
weaponscrimepolice
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Advertisement

More news

Advertisement
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. 'Stop deporting skilled migrants!' Swedish CEOs say
  2. More people in Sweden at risk of poverty: survey
  3. Human rights chief 'concerned' about Sweden's asylum laws
  4. Sweden grants citizenship to academic facing Iran death sentence
  5. Stockholm attacker may use trial to spread propaganda, experts warn
Advertisement

Discussion forum

19/02
Drug policy in sweden
19/02
Sweden Says Overqualified...
19/02
I regret moving to Sweden
19/02
10kg in 28 days using KETO diet and
19/02
Skatteverket and personnummer
18/02
can one person own two apartments in Gothenburg?
View all discussions

Noticeboard

16/02
Native English speaking babysitter
08/02
Life Drawing Sessions in Underground Gamla Stan!
06/02
Au Pair / Nanny.
06/02
Hjorthagen tent removal help
06/02
Dog Walker in Hornstull
01/02
Automation in Recruitment: 3 Hiring Trends to Adopt
View all notices
Advertisement