The explosion happened in Staffanstorp, Skåne at around midnight on Sunday, taking place at the home of the man who works for the emergency services in the region according to public broadcaster SVT. No one was injured as a result.

The home has been cordoned off as criminal and bomb technicians survey the scene, with police initially treating the incident as attempted murder.

The man who lives at the building was not home at the time of the blast, but his car had previously exploded on New Year’s Eve, one of his colleagues at the emergency services in Skåne told SVT.

The material damage to the building is not significant according to police. Several windows were blown out and window-ledges damaged, local newspaper Sydsvenskan reports.