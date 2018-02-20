Robyn hints her new album will be out sooner than you think

rRobyn slipped the announcement into a tweet so discreet it almost went by unnoticed.

She revealed the news to a fellow Twitter user who asked "Who decides your next album release date tbh."

That tweet in turn was in response to Robyn's original tweet which said: "Thinking about space, if it's public space. Who decides what gets to be in public space?"

Robyn replied saying: "I do. Some time this year honey."

I do. Some time this year honey — Robyn (@robynkonichiwa) February 7, 2018

The tweet was posted on February 7th, but apart from the fan in question, it took almost two weeks before the rest of the world noticed. But when it did, it got pretty excited:

"2018 just became worthwhile!!!" tweeted celebrity blogger Perez Hilton.

2018 just became worthwhile!!! — Perez (@ThePerezHilton) February 19, 2018

Amazing!! Best birthday present/announcement ever!! Thank you @robynkonichiwa I’ve been so excited for next album to drop. Please tell me a tour too?! #🍯 — Jonathan Quello (@JakeHue) February 19, 2018

Get ready for new Robyn https://t.co/DGEzLkovL2 — Pitchfork (@pitchfork) February 19, 2018

Oh thank god. I think I can do 2018 now https://t.co/HcrueR2taF — Katie Rogers (@katierogers) February 20, 2018

Live footage of me reacting to the news that #robyn is releasing a new album this year... pic.twitter.com/tXAQwntM1y — Anna McFerrin (@anna_mcferrin) February 20, 2018

It will be the eight studio album by the Swedish mega star, who released her latest album 'Body Talk' more than seven years ago via her own record label Konichiwa Records.

The 38-year-old artist, whose full name is Robin Miriam Carlsson, had her start as a singer while still a teenager but later fell out with her label and went independent.

She has since achieved international success with a string of songs such as 'With Every Heartbeat' and 'Dancing On My Own', which bring an occasional R'n'B edge to synth-pop.

CLICK HERE to read more about Robyn on The Local.