Robyn hints her new album will be out sooner than you think

The Local
20 February 2018
11:14 CET+01:00
robynmusic

Robyn hints her new album will be out sooner than you think
Robyn performing in Stockholm in 2015. Photo: Maja Suslin/TT
We're no longer dancing on our own! Swedish pop star Robyn has revealed when she will release her next album.

rRobyn slipped the announcement into a tweet so discreet it almost went by unnoticed.

She revealed the news to a fellow Twitter user who asked "Who decides your next album release date tbh."

That tweet in turn was in response to Robyn's original tweet which said: "Thinking about space, if it's public space. Who decides what gets to be in public space?"

Robyn replied saying: "I do. Some time this year honey."

The tweet was posted on February 7th, but apart from the fan in question, it took almost two weeks before the rest of the world noticed. But when it did, it got pretty excited:

"2018 just became worthwhile!!!" tweeted celebrity blogger Perez Hilton.

It will be the eight studio album by the Swedish mega star, who released her latest album 'Body Talk' more than seven years ago via her own record label Konichiwa Records.

The 38-year-old artist, whose full name is Robin Miriam Carlsson, had her start as a singer while still a teenager but later fell out with her label and went independent.

She has since achieved international success with a string of songs such as 'With Every Heartbeat' and 'Dancing On My Own', which bring an occasional R'n'B edge to synth-pop.

CLICK HERE to read more about Robyn on The Local.

robynmusic
