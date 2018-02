Global security and trade will be on the agenda when Löfven meets Trump at the White House on March 6th, while a day later Swedish firms will participate in a trade visit.

Löfven last visited the White House in May 2016 when Barack Obama was still in office and invited Nordic leaders to the US.

The Swedish PM follows Denmark’s Lars Løkke Rasmussen, Norway’s Erna Solberg and Finland’s Sauli Niinistö who have all previously visited Trump’s White House.

Social Democrat Löfven and Trump are at different ends of the political spectrum, and in Sweden the US President’s infamous “last night in Sweden” speech from 2017 is still a bone of contention. It prompted Löfven as well as Swedish King Carl XVI Gustaf to hammer home the importance of fact-checking.

Swedish Deputy PM Isabella Lövin even went viral internationally in 2017 when she parodied Trump’s signing off on an anti-abortion order while he was surrounded entirely by men. In Lövin’s version she was flanked by female colleagues.

Sweden is one of a number of countries the Trump administration has yet to appoint an ambassador to. The last US ambassador to Sweden, Azita Raji, moved on in January 2017.