Samuelsson, who is also the CEO of Volvo Cars, will have to leave AB Volvo's board after China's Li Shufu – whose holding group Geely in turn owns Volvo Cars – last week bought a near 10 percent stake in German truckmaker Daimler, becoming its main owner.

In a statement released on Monday, AB Volvo said the reason Samuelsson won't stand for reelection to its board is because Daimler is "one of the Volvo Group's major competitors".

Read more: Volvo Group reports highest operating income ever

AB Volvo is due to hold its annual general meeting in April, during which the company's board members will be elected.

Gothenburg-based AB Volvo makes trucks, buses, and construction equipment. In 1999, it sold its iconic car-making arm, Volvo Cars, to Ford which in 2010 sold it off to Geely. Geely also holds a 8.2 percent share in AB Volvo.