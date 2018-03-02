Where to go skiing in Sweden's cities

This article is available to Members of The Local. Read more Membership Exclusives here.

Stockholm

Despite being the country's biggest metropolis, Stockholm has a great variety of city skiing options. One popular spot is Gärdet, just east of the city centre, which has two tracks – one easier, and one more advanced.

Most sections of the tracks aren't lit with the exception of the nearby streetlights (and moonlight), but it is easily accessible through either the metro to Karlaplan and Gärdet, or the number four or number 54 bus.



People skiing at Gärdet in Stockholm in January 2016. Photo: Janerik Henriksson/TT

Feel like some late night skiing? Stockholm's iconic Stadion stadium becomes a floodlit ski track when there's enough snow, and it's completely free to use.

The grounds are open until 10pm on weekdays – meaning there's plenty of time for after-work skiing – 7pm on Saturdays, and 9pm on Sundays. Simply catch the metro to Stadion and cross the road.



Skiers at Stockholm Stadion in winter 2014. Photo: Erik Mårtensson/TT

The jewel in Stockholm's skiing crown is probably Hammarbybacken, where you can take in the unusual experience of downhill skiing while overlooking the busy city.

Equipment can be rented onsite, lessons can be booked if necessary, and there's even a café to warm up afterwards. Take the subway to Gullmarsplan, then change to the tram and get off at Sickla kaj stop before walking for less than 10 minutes towards the big hill with the Hammarbybacken sign!

Opening times can vary depending on whether it's a holiday, but the slope is usually open until 10pm on weekdays and 6pm at weekends.



Downhill skiing at Hammarbybacken in Stockholm. Photo: Henrik Montgomery/TT

Gothenburg

Sweden's second city isn't quite as spoiled for choice as the capital, but there are a couple of convenient options.

Even if there's not enough snow on the ground, it's still possible to ski thanks to the Nordic Wellness Skidome, which has 1.2 kilometre long indoor tracks catering to different styles. Facilities include changing rooms equipped with saunas, a relaxation area with a jacuzzi, and ski rental.



Indoor skiing at Skidome in Gothenburg. Photo: Nordic Wellness

One centrally located outdoor track worth a visit when there has been decent snowfall is Delsjö Golfbana, which becomes a skiing rather than golfing spot in the winter.

It's free to use, and can be reached by taking the bus south from the city's central station until Delsjömotet or Kallebäck. Both are less than a 10 minute walk from the track.

Lund

It may be in the south but university town Lund still caters to those who enjoy skiing with a track in Stadsparken, where there's a short 0.42 kilometre course for the classic style. It's well lit, a changing room at nearby Högevallsbadet pool helps, and there's also a café in the park for a post-ski debriefing. The park is a short walk from the centre of the city.

Uppsala

One option in Uppsala is Sunnerstabacken, where those who enjoy slalom or snowboarding can have some fun. The lift is open until 9.15pm Monday to Thursday, 8pm on a Friday, and 4pm at the weekend. There's also a spot for buying snacks or drinks, so what's not to love?

Those who prefer cross-country skiing can also find a whole range of improvised tracks listed here, including updates on their condition according to the weather.

På väg till kojbyggarlandet stannade vi vid Sunnerstabacken . pic.twitter.com/NwFUvy2d8U — Trollslandan (@Trollslandan1) January 11, 2017

Umeå

Snow isn't hard to come by in the northern university city, and the options are endless if you're looking for cross country skiing. Many of the around 50 tracks in Umeå are lit and cater to multiple styles. A full list of them can be found here.

If downhill is on the agenda, a 25 minute drive south to Bräntbergsbacken is worth the effort, where there's a lift, cafe for fika and a spot to barbecue if you're feeling brave.



Remember to dress to impress... Photo: Fredrik Sandberg/TT

Gävle

A 20 minute bus journey from the centre of Gävle will take you to Hemlingbybacken, where there’s the chance to downhill slalom, cross country ski in the forest, and easier tracks for kids.

Take the 501 bus south to Gävle Hemlingby then work for only three minutes. The course is open until 9pm on weekdays and 4pm at weekends.



Retro skiing in Gävle. Photo: Tobias Röstlund/TT

Can't find a skiing spot in your Swedish town or city? Try the search function here for nearby spots and regular updates on their condition.