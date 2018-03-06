German drug peddler, 83, busted in Sweden after golf course mishap

<p>When staff at Vasatorp golf course in Helsingborg, southern Sweden, arrived at the club house early on a November morning last year, they found a car stuck in the mud at one of the holes.</p><p>In that car they found an 83-year-old German man and 24 kilograms of cannabis at an estimated market value of 150,000-470,000 Norwegian kroner (approximately $19,000-60,000), according to the court ruling, seen by The Local after broadcaster <a href="http://www.svt.se/nyheter/lokalt/helsingborg/tysk-knarklangare-fastnade-med-bil-i-golfhal-doms-till-fangelse" target="_blank">SVT</a> first reported on it.</p><p>Police were called and arrested the man, who denied any knowledge of the drugs.</p><p>He claimed he had been holidaying in Oslo when a German-speaking stranger turned up at his hotel and invited him out for dinner. He suspected that the drugs were placed in his car during the restaurant visit.</p><p>But Helsingborg District Court said in its ruling that the man's "claim that the trip was a tourist trip completely lacks credibility".</p><p>It also said it could be "ruled out" that another person had placed the drugs in the car.</p><p>The district court on Friday found the German guilty of gross narcotics offences and sentenced him to two years and six months in jail. The sentence was reduced from a standard four years due to his age and health.</p>