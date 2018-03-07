Helsingborg brawl leaves one dead and several injured

The police were called to the city’s Drottningshög at 8.30pm on Tuesday, and found one man who had been injured in the fight. Several more injured were soon found in the vicinity.

"When we arrived it became clear that there had been a large brawl at the site," Fredrik Bratt from the local police told news agency TT.

Some of the injured managed to make their way to the hospital despite having serious injuries. One was so seriously injured that he later died.

"We can connect it all therefore, and believe all of them were injured in the same brawl," Bratt noted.

A total of five young men aged between 18 and 21 were involved. Police said the men received slash wounds, and are investigating the incident as murder and attempted murder.

The part of the hospital they were taken to was temporarily cordoned off in order to protect staff and allow the injured to receive treatment.

"We don't know if those who were taken to the emergency room are a target, so it could have become a difficult situation for hospital staff if relatives and friends came straight into the room in a hurry," Bratt explained.

Police are still looking for perpetrators and are conducting interviews, but no arrests have been made.

