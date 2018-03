Six different organizations including the Red Cross, Save the Children and Stadsmissionen will share the funds.

The donation is for people who have lost their right to a home in Sweden – for example because they have been given a deportation decision in an asylum application – or those who cannot be deported because it is not possible to execute the order.

The money will for example go towards providing homeless youths with a spot at a shelter for the night.

"We want to work effectively against homelessness among young adults. It’s a growing group, not least because many lone refugee children and youths came in the autumn of 2015," Sweden's Deputy Finance Minister Per Bolund told DN.

