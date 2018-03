The group of French tourists were reported missing at 9pm on Sunday when they did not reach Kebnekaise mountain station on Sunday after departing Nikkaluokta at lunchtime.

Police searched through the night on snowmobiles, but the weather was too poor to use a helicopter. As of 7am on Monday the tourists had not yet been found.

"There's so much snow and wind that we've not been able to use helicopters but we hope to be able to use one this morning. It'll be a lot easier to search a larger area," Mats Andersson from the police in northern Sweden told news agency TT.

READ ALSO: Swedish mountain rescue hits all-time high

Weather agency SMHI has a class one warning in place for high winds and downpour in the northern Lappland hills. The temperature was around minus 10 Celsius during the night, while the winds are expected to slow over the day.

It is not clear how well equipped and experienced the missing people are.

"They were using skis but it’s not certain if they had tents or food with them. We have to see if something has happened off-road, but we hope they’ve found some form of protection,” Andersson noted.

READ ALSO: Hikers rescued from Swedish mountain snow and fog