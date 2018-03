The driver stands accused of earning thousands by selling bogus travel cards to passengers over a period spanning several years, reports P4 Östergötland.

He is accused of manipulating travel cards and then selling them for cash, according to the report.

In an ongoing trial at Linköping District Court, the prosecution said that it estmiates losses to the traffic authority in the county to be as much as 500,000 kronor.

Charges were brought against the bus driver in October last year. He is accused of serious fraud. His wife is also on trial, on charges of receiving stolen goods and money laundering, while the couple’s son is accused of money laundering.

“They have bought cars and saved a lot of money. We found a total of 238,000 kronor (23,000 euros) in cash at their home and they also have a large amount in bank savings,” prosecutor Eva Kokkonen told P4 Östergötland.

Three further men are also on trial in connection with the case. All parties have denied the charges against them.

