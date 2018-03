Dutch Olympic medal-winner Kjeld Nuis on Thursday reached a record-breaking 93kph, skating behind a car dragging a specially designed aeroshield to reduce air resistance.

“It was really exciting,” Nuis said in an article on Red Buill’s website. “It remains natural ice, of course, so it's a bit bumpy but you flew over it. Your skates are going to vibrate and that was really way more exciting than I expected: 93kph is really strangely difficult to control.”

Nuis pointed out that in his fastest race so far, he had skated at 60kph. “I’ve just skated 50 percent faster than my fastest race ever.”