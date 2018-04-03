Man in Sweden jailed after admitting rape on Snapchat

<p>The incident occurred last summer the man and woman stopped on a forest road near Västerås in Sweden. The victim was clear in telling the man to stop when he began his assault, she told the court.</p><p>The day before she reported the rape to police, the man wrote in a Snapchat conversation that he “understood” she had not wanted to have sex with him.</p><p>The conversation was shown in the trial at Västmanland District Court, where it was judged that the woman’s story was detailed and without contradiction.</p><p>Along with being sentenced to two years in prison, the man has also been asked to pay damages to the woman. He has lunched an appeal against the verdict.</p><p><strong>READ ALSO</strong>: <a href="https://www.thelocal.se/20180118/reported-rapes-in-sweden-up-by-10-percent" target="_blank">Reported rapes in Sweden up by 10 percent</a></p>