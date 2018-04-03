Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Man in Sweden jailed after admitting rape on Snapchat

TT/The Local
news@thelocal.se
@thelocalsweden
3 April 2018
07:57 CEST+02:00
crimerapesnapchat

Share this article

Man in Sweden jailed after admitting rape on Snapchat
Västmanland district court. Photo: Pavel Koubek/TT
TT/The Local
news@thelocal.se
@thelocalsweden
3 April 2018
07:57 CEST+02:00
A 21-year-old man has been handed a two-year prison sentence for rape after he admitted he knew the victim did not want to have sex with him in a message on app Snapchat.

The incident occurred last summer the man and woman stopped on a forest road near Västerås in Sweden. The victim was clear in telling the man to stop when he began his assault, she told the court.

The day before she reported the rape to police, the man wrote in a Snapchat conversation that he “understood” she had not wanted to have sex with him.

The conversation was shown in the trial at Västmanland District Court, where it was judged that the woman’s story was detailed and without contradiction.

Along with being sentenced to two years in prison, the man has also been asked to pay damages to the woman. He has lunched an appeal against the verdict.

READ ALSO: Reported rapes in Sweden up by 10 percent

crimerapesnapchat
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Advertisement

More news

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Spotify: Swiss or Swedish? Whatevs, says New York, flies the wrong flag
  2. 'Norway is buying our electric cars', slowing green conversion: Sweden
  3. Here's the most pointless pastime of the Swedes
  4. In pictures: Sweden's most beloved star Lill-Babs dies aged 80
  5. Sweden becomes first Nordic country to X-ray living giraffe
Advertisement

Discussion forum

04/04
Pentecostal and Evangelical churches in Gothenburg
04/04
Lånelöfte (mortgage) application
04/04
Locked ouside my home in Stockholm
03/04
Banning Islamic calls to prayer
03/04
Problems with the post mail
02/04
How to behave in Sweden
View all discussions

Noticeboard

26/03
Looking to work.
26/03
looking for a piano teacher
26/03
Mathematics and Physics Tution
22/03
College Soccer Scholarships
20/03
Looking for Job ,speak russian,turkish,swedish,english.
20/03
View all notices
Advertisement