The man was arrested at Eskilstuna district court at the end of March when the court's metal detector caught him trying to sneak in the sword hidden inside a walking stick. The 50-centimetre-long blade was removed from the stick by guards, who contacted the police.

In questioning the man said he had gone to the building to collect court documents. He has now been charged suspected of breaking Sweden's law on blades in public places, Sveriges Radio reports.

The man denies the charge and insists he needed the cane in order to walk.

