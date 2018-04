In December Gothenburg police stopped a car they had spotted during a reconnaissance mission and inside found the drugs, worth an estimated 20 million kronor ($2.4 million).

The car appeared on the officers' radar in an industrial area of Hisingen, north-western Gothenburg, where they were tracking a foreign truck. Several moving boxes were transferred from the truck to the car, which quickly left the area.

READ ALSO: Sweden arrests record number of drugs smugglers

Soon after police stopped the vehicle on the E45 road. The 40-year-old driver claims he was forced to carry the amphetamine, which was divided into one kilogram packages.

The truck driver is also suspected of committing crimes.

READ ALSO: Swedish customs made record drug busts in 2017