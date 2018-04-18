Spring sale! Get 50% off Membership of The Local

Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
18 April 2018
10:50 CEST+02:00
Join The Local for half the price. Photo: Fredrik Nystedt/Rockfoto/imagebank.sweden.se
18 April 2018
10:50 CEST+02:00
The media is a tough business, and The Local wouldn't exist without its Members. Our co-founder James Savage explains how it all started.

Dear Reader,

Here at The Local we've been bringing news to Sweden's international crowd for more than a decade. 

Paul Rapacioli and I created The Local in Sweden in 2004 after we saw that there was a hunger from people in the international community for reliable news and information about the society they lived in, or were otherwise connected to. What started in a cramped room in Stockholm now serves 5 million people in nine countries.

We and the many talented people we have worked with since have made it our lives' work to serve this community, whether it's in Germany, Sweden, France or one of the other six countries The Local now works in.

We know that many people appreciate The Local. So if you're one of them, we'd like to ask you to support us by becoming a Member. By doing this, you will secure The Local's future against the unpredictability of an advertising market dominated by Facebook and Google. 

As a Member, you will get unlimited access to special, in-depth articles, you will see fewer ads, you will be able to comment on articles and you will be invited to special events. Subscribe now and get a 50% discount – just 24.99 SEK a month.

We hope you'll join us.

Click here to become a Member

James Savage
Co-founder, chief publishing officer

