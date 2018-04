Wednesday's proceedings will focus on what happened inside the store on April 7th 2017. In police hearings several witnesses described how the shelves began to collapse and objects fell. The prosecutor in the case considers terror suspect Rakhmat Akilov to also be guilty of 15 cases of causing danger to another person over what happened around the crash site, labelled "zone F" in the investigation.

Rakhmat Akilov in court. Photo: Fredrik Sandberg/TT

Once Wednesday's events are over the trial at Stockholm District Court will have gone through the timeline of April 7th starting with the truck being stolen on Adolf Fredriks kyrkogata, to the end of its route when it crashed, detailing what happened to each of the plaintiffs.

In the coming weeks relatives of the five people killed in the attack will be heard, and on April 26th the prosecutor will begin his closing arguments. Akilov has pleaded guilty to terrorism for killing pedestrians on the Swedish capital’s busy shopping street last year.