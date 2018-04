India's Prime Minister Modi was in Stockholm on Tuesday for the first visit to Sweden by an Indian PM in almost 30 years.

"Sweden has many sustainable modern solutions to offer India," Swedish PM Löfven said in a joint press conference from the two leaders.

Modi highlighted cooperation on defence, noting that Sweden has been an ally of India's for a long time.

"I am confident that in the future in this sector, especially in defence production, there will be many opportunities for bilateral cooperation."

The two leaders presented a new innovation partnership agreement, for which the Swedish government will assign 50 million kronor to research agency Vinnova to develop smart cities.

According to Modi, meetings focused on "how Sweden can make the most of India's development" for the benefit of both countries, with discussions touching on "renewable energy, traffic and waste management" – issues that he said impact quality of life in India.

"They have huge planning and building work in front of them which they want to do in a climate smart way, and in that we have a very clear area of cooperation," Löfven commented.

I thank the people and Government of Sweden for their hospitality during my visit. This visit has given a strong boost to our bilateral partnership. pic.twitter.com/2uNFG57kPF — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 17, 2018

India cherishes Sweden’s support towards @makeinindia. Our countries can extensively cooperate in areas such as start ups, manufacturing, renewable energy, urban transport, waste management and innovation. pic.twitter.com/fY8KANwFQY — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 17, 2018

Swedish business leaders also held a meeting with Modi in Stockholm on Tuesday, including representatives of Saab who are competing for a fighter jet contract from India worth an estimated 100 billion kronor.