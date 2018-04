Temperatures are set to peak on Friday, with the mercury climbing to around 22-23C in southern and central Sweden, including Stockholm. It is the perfect end to the work week, with clear, sunny skies forecast.

"Wonderful days ahead. The temperature are above or much above what's normal across the whole country," said SMHI weather agency's meteorologist Malva Lindborg.

But she said there is also a risk of grass fires in southern Sweden, from Malmö to Gävle.

"Think about that if you're having your BBQ premiere tonight or on Friday night."

Northern Sweden is also expected to get mild temperatures – around 10-15C – but the forecast also warns of clouds, rain and possibly even snow in the far north of Lapland.

And even if you live in southern Sweden, don't get too used to the heatwave. The weather is expected to change on Sunday with colder air and rain moving in across the country.