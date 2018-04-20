Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Swedish DJ Avicii dies aged 28

The Local
news@thelocal.se
@thelocalsweden
20 April 2018
19:35 CEST+02:00
avicii

Share this article

Swedish DJ Avicii dies aged 28
Avicii at the Summerburst festival in Gothenburg in 2015. Photo: Christine Olsson/TT
The Local
news@thelocal.se
@thelocalsweden
20 April 2018
19:35 CEST+02:00
Swedish artist and producer Tim Bergling, also known as Avicii, has died, aged 28, his spokesperson confirmed on Friday.

"It is with profound sorrow that we announce the loss of Tim Bergling, also known as Avicii. He was found dead in Muscat, Oman, this Friday afternoon local time," said his press representative in a statement.

"The family is devastated and we ask everyone to please respect their need for privacy in this difficult time. No further statements will be given."

READ ALSO: 'Avicii was a genius and a music innovator'

One of Sweden's biggest music exports, Avicii's first hit 'Levels' was released in 2011 and propelled him into the mainstream and made him an international superstar.

The Stockholm native became one of the world’s most successful DJs and helped lead the global boom in electronic music.

His smash hit 'Wake me up' became the first song to be played more than 200 million times on Spotify in the history of the music streaming giant in 2014.

Avicii shocked many fans in 2016 when he announced his early retirement, following cancellations of shows due to health problems. In 2017 he returned to the studio with the release of six-track EP Avīci (01).

READ ALSO: 'Avicii is for Sweden what Beyonce is for America'

People all over the world paid tribute to the DJ on Friday:

 

avicii
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Member comments

Become a Member or sign-in to leave a comment.
Advertisement

Related articles

Advertisement

More news

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. How The Local can help recruit your dream colleague
  2. The ultimate guide to exploring Stockholm's archipelago islands
  3. Swedish DJ Avicii dies aged 28
  4. 10 of the coolest Swedish games developers to work for
  5. Here's how many Brits and Americans applied for Swedish citizenship post-Brexit and Trump
Advertisement

Discussion forum

20/04
Depressed since moving here
20/04
online shopping in sweden
20/04
Going “home”! Well, I’m back.
20/04
interest rate on tax owed after May 3 ?
19/04
The Swedish University: an example to follow
19/04
How to get coordination number
View all discussions

Noticeboard

17/04
Participants for a (fun!) research experiment
13/04
Meet fine young man for friendship
13/04
Workshop
13/04
English composer (typist) and Designer available
13/04
Counseling Support
11/04
looking for an apartment
View all notices
Advertisement