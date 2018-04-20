Swedish DJ Avicii dies aged 28

Avicii at the Summerburst festival in Gothenburg in 2015. Photo: Christine Olsson/TT

Swedish artist and producer Tim Bergling, also known as Avicii, has died, aged 28, his spokesperson confirmed on Friday.

"It is with profound sorrow that we announce the loss of Tim Bergling, also known as Avicii. He was found dead in Muscat, Oman, this Friday afternoon local time," said his press representative in a statement.

"The family is devastated and we ask everyone to please respect their need for privacy in this difficult time. No further statements will be given."

One of Sweden's biggest music exports, Avicii's first hit 'Levels' was released in 2011 and propelled him into the mainstream and made him an international superstar.

The Stockholm native became one of the world’s most successful DJs and helped lead the global boom in electronic music.

His smash hit 'Wake me up' became the first song to be played more than 200 million times on Spotify in the history of the music streaming giant in 2014.

Avicii shocked many fans in 2016 when he announced his early retirement, following cancellations of shows due to health problems. In 2017 he returned to the studio with the release of six-track EP Avīci (01).

People all over the world paid tribute to the DJ on Friday:

Devastating news about Avicii, a beautiful soul, passionate and extremely talented with so much more to do. My heart goes out to his family. God bless you Tim x — Calvin Harris (@CalvinHarris) April 20, 2018

Rest in peace @Avicii My heart goes out to your family at this difficult time. x — Craig David (@CraigDavid) April 20, 2018