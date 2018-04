Conversely, more people think immigration is an overall benefit to Sweden than those who think it is detrimental.

Six out of ten people who participated in the poll, carried out by market research firm Ipsos on behalf of newspaper Dagens Nyheter, said that Sweden should accept fewer refugees than current numbers.

READ ALSO: Immigration propels Swedish population close to ten million

41 percent said that they would prefer significantly fewer refugees to be accepted, while 19 percent said they would take a slightly lower number.

12 percent answered that they think Sweden should accept more refugees than it currently does, the poll found.

When the same survey was conducted in 2015, prior to the peak in refugee arrivals in Europe later that year, 36 percent said they would like to reduce the number of refugees taken in by Sweden, compared with 26 percent who said they would increase the figure.

“This is a dramatic change, not least because it has happened so quickly,” Marie Demker, professor in political science at the University of Gothenburg, told Dagens Nyheter.

The impression of the effect of immigration on Sweden has also changed in the newest poll.

The proportion of responders who said they thought immigration had an overall positive effect on Sweden shrank from 63 to 44 percent, while the opposite proportion, of those who said immigration was bad for the country overall, grew from 13 to 31 percent.

The survey was conducted from February 9th-19th this year via online interviews with 1,030 voters selected by a randomising programme.

READ ALSO: Fewer Swedes want to help asylum seekers: 2016 poll