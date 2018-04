Appointments can be booked online via the police website, but in some regions they are getting harder to find.

"A lot of people are calling us at the switchboard and asking what they should do. We of course try to help, but we have no extra time slots at our disposal. We also use the normal time booking system and book times through it," Eva-Marie Winblad Österlind at the Stockholm police switchboard said in a statement.

FOR MEMBERS: How to get Swedish citizenship or stay permanently in Sweden



A Swedish citizenship ceremony at Stockholm City Hall. Photo: Lars Pedersen/TT

From mid April when many people start to apply for passports for their vacations it can become particularly difficult to get an appointment:

"We estimate that you should be able to book times 60 days in advance and the passport offices with booking systems continuously release new times. It may therefore be worth visiting the online time booking system frequently in order to find a free time," Emelie Lindvall from the police passport department recommended.

FOR MEMBERS: Here's how many Brits and Americans applied for Swedish citizenship post-Brexit and Trump

People travelling in the autumn should find it easier to get a time once those slots are released, the police say, adding that they are working to create more time slots and that passports are usually delivered within one week of the completed appointment.

They recommend that people with limited time make sure to not only look for available appointments at their local office, but also at others they can travel to.