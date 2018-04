How it happened

The recording came about after it was proposed that new music should be made in correlation with an Abba tribute show produced by the BBC and NBC. Benny Andersson wrote the music, Björn Ulvaeus the lyrics, and Agnetha Fältskog and Anni-Frid Lyngstad liked it so much they got together at a Stockholm studio last year to record the surprise new music.

Just like the old days

Manager Görel Hanser explained to Aftonbladet TV that the recording process was much the same as it was 35 years ago, with the instrumental tracks laid down by Ulvaeus and Andersson, then the vocals tracked (and after the usual fine-tuning from the Swedish pop perfectionists) finalized by Fältskog and Lyngstad.

"It was like the olden days. It's classic Abba, but updated to 2018," Hanser told The Local.

When will we get to hear them?

The first song, 'I Still Have Faith In You', will debut at the aforementioned BBC and NBC tribute show in December. The second song, 'Don't Shut Me Down' will follow, but the release date is still not known. Perhaps in correlation with another big announcement? Such as…

You'll be able to see the new music on tour (eventually)

Not only are Abba releasing their first new studio music in 35 years, but fans will also eventually be able to experience it in a concert environment. Initial plans for a virtual reality tour featuring the group were announced earlier this month, and manager Hanser revealed to The Local that the new music will feature when the tour happens.

"The two songs will be part of the hologram tour. The members of Abba won't appear physically, but their digital selves will be there performing these songs recorded by the real Abba."

No full-scale reunion

If you think the new songs and virtual reality tour mean a full-scale Abba reunion is on the cards, it’s best not to get your hopes up. The band's manager says there won't be a traditional live tour, and plans don't extend beyond the two songs already recorded – but that's two new songs more than we've had for more than three decades, so let's not get too greedy!