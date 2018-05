Three people were taken to hospital after a fight broke out at a pub in Stockholm's Old Town, the Swedish capital's most popular tourism area, in the early hours of Monday

"There was a ruckus when we got there and around a hundred people at the scene. They were throwing both tables and chairs," police control room officer John Larsson described the incident to Aftonbladet.

No one is believed to have been seriously injured. Two people were held suspected of violent rioting and violence against an officer.

Police suspect the fight was connected to football hooligan firms. Stockholm rival football teams Hammarby and Djurgården played a match at the Tele2 Arena earlier on Sunday evening.

On their website, police listed a number of violent incidents at the match – all before 7pm.

These incidents included: two reports of assault (one arrest), one arrest for theft and a minor narcotics offence, two people questioned after lighting firecrackers outside the arena, one person arrested for violence against an officer, and one arena worker who was sexually molested by three people.

A number of other firecracker incidents, riots and violent and drunk behaviour was also reported.

A similar row between football supporters took place in Stockholm's Old Town (Gamla Stan) last weekend, after a match between AIK and IFK Göteborg. Six people were injured, none seriously.

