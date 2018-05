Sweden's official Twitter account dropped the bombshell on Saturday, when it revealed that the recipe for the succulent, meaty globes was brought back by King Charles XII in the early 18th century, after he spent five years exiled in Moldova, then part of the Ottoman Empire.

Swedish meatballs are actually based on a recipe King Charles XII brought home from Turkey in the early 18th century. Let's stick to the facts! pic.twitter.com/JuTDEjq9MM — Sweden.se (@swedense) April 28, 2018

This will not be news to readers of The Local, who will be familiar with Sweden's debt to the Ottomans:

But the Turkish twittersphere reacted with glee.

"After this confession, can you give us a discount on the meatballs you sold in Ikea to win our hearts?" tweeted Turkish graphic designer Ah Ulan Zaf.

Bu itiraf sonrası gönlümüzü almak için ikeada sattığınız köftelerde indirim yapabilir misiniz? — Ah Ulan Zaf (@Paycu) April 30, 2018

Şükrü Dirik joked that his meatball consumption should get him easy entry.

I always eat swedish meatball in ikea :) How can i do visa application to sweden https://t.co/p83kMddQlw

— Şükrü Dirik (@sukru_dirik) April 28, 2018

Others suggested that now Sweden has come clean it should stop claiming the dish as its own.

So why calling it still "Sweden meatballs?" Time to rename it!✌️ — Celal Gulluoglu (@CelalGulluoglu) April 29, 2018

The Sweden.se Twitter account pointed out that Charles XII had brought back other delicacies, including the stuffed cabbage treat kåldolmar and even coffee. The Swedish word 'kalabalik', meaning a noisy, disordered situation, is also of Turkish origin.

The global media also jumped on the story with UK papers like The Sun Daily Telegraph , and Metro all giving it their own treatment, as did the BBC

The Turkish media, of course loved it, with most of the main newspapers running a story on it and the Doğan News Agency even going so far as to sent a reporter to İnegöl, a town two hours outside Istanbul famous for its köfte.

"That Sweden has confessed that its meatballs come from a Turkish recipe make us proud," said Ibrahim Besler, whose family company has been making köfte for 120 years.

But while Turks were as a whole tickled by the controversy, a few Swedes seemed to take it hard.

Örjan Johansson, who is curating the @sweden account this week, seemed despondent: