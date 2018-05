Halloncoulis (raspberry coulis) is extremely easy to make and is well worth the effort as it tastes so much better than most ready-prepared versions out of a bottle. It can be kept for 4-5 days in a fridge or it can be frozen.

Raspberry coulis goes well with so many desserts or it can be drizzled over ice cream. I particularly like some with a slice of sockerkaka (Swedish sponge cake), fresh berries and lightly whipped cream. Gorgeous.

Summary

Makes: about 1/2 pint

Level: very easy

Preparation: 5 minutes

Cooking: 5 minutes

Total: 10 minutes

Tips

- This version is slightly sharp, which is how I like it. Add more sugar if desired.

- Serve the coulis straight from the fridge so that it isn't too runny.

- Usually the coulis is drizzled over desserts, but it can be very nice poured round a dessert, going particularly well with individual lemon tarts.

Ingredients

250g (2 cups) raspberries

1 tbsp icing (powder/confectioner's) sugar, or taste

1 tbsp lemon juice, or to taste

Method

1. Pick over the raspberries to remove any stalks or insects.

2. Place all the ingredients in a large frying pan and warm gently until the sugar has all melted and the raspberries are beginning to break up and release their juice.

3. Pass the mixture through a sieve to remove the pips.

4. Stir thoroughly, leave to cool and then store in a fridge until required.

Recipe courtesy of John Duxbury, editor of Swedish Food.