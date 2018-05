Solna District Court on Thursday remanded two of the men on suspicion of preparing to commit an act of terror, a 38-year-old man from Kyrgyzstan and a 45-year-old man from Uzbekistan.

It also remanded the third suspect, a 29-year-old Uzbek, but on a lower degree of suspicion.

Thursday's hearing was held behind closed doors, but according to court documents seen by The Local the allegations against the oldest man apply to January 1st, 2017, until April this year.

The other two are suspected of having taken part in the act from July 1st last year.

All three are registered in Stockholm, but the 45-year-old has his post delivered to an address in Strömsund, where police raids were also carried out at the time of the arrests earlier this week.

They all deny the allegations. The 45-year-old's lawyer has previously told Swedish news agency TT that he has answered all questions and has "given an explanation that is possible to check".

The man arrived in Sweden in 2008. He works in the building industry and has changed his name several times. The other two are not yet registered as residents in Sweden – they do not have Swedish personal numbers but only temporary coordination numbers (samordningsnummer).

At least one of the men has previously been in contact with Rakhmat Akilov – an Uzbek man charged with the deadly terror attack in Stockholm in April 2017 – an unnamed source has told TT.

The security police have declined to comment in detail, but have confirmed that the case has "international connections" and that the arrests were the result of "intensive intelligence work".