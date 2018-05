The American company opened a server hall in Luleå in 2013 – its first ever data centre outside the US – then later built a second one nearby in 2014.

Facebook is now set to build a third hall in the northern Swedish region, which is Europe's leading server cluster region and already home to 18 different data centres.

"We have made sure we have land and energy that enable them to grow," said Niklas Nordström, the Social Democrat mayor of Luleå, on Monday.

Some of the main points of attraction is the naturally cold environment, access to hydro-powered energy at relatively low costs and a university which helps supply skilled labour to the tech companies.

Facebook is expected to almost double one of its existing data centres in size, as well as building the third server hall. The US giant is also to set up a 'Technology Deployment Centre' in Luleå Science Park.

"We don't really know exactly what that is, but it means that there will be even more jobs that are not just connected to the data centre. It is very fortunate for Luleå and Sweden," said Nordström.

It is too soon to say how many new career opportunities will be created, but according to Nordström it could be 100 new jobs that will have to be filled in the data centre alone.