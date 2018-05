Stockholm Police revealed the burglar's embarrassingly poor aim in a post on their Facebook page on Monday.

"Careful when you pee!" the post warns. “A break-in on Södermalm was discovered by the property owner. The thief no longer remains at the location, but we discovered some traces.”

In the post, the police say they sent the sample for DNA analysis.

"PLING, it said in the system, and the test gave an answer -- there is a suspect who matches that DNA. Now that man is suspected of burglary and breaking and entry."

According to the post, police have previously managed to get a burglar with similarly sloppy habits sentenced to prison.