The LA Galaxy striker appeared on The Late Late Show with James Corden, taking a comedic turn as a fortune teller in a skit paying homage to the classic 1988 Tom Hanks film ‘Big’

In the clip, Corden is at an arcade when he approaches Zlatan Speaks, a fortune teller booth manned by Ibrahimovic. The ever humble footballer refers to himself as “the greatest soccer player in the entire universe”, “the greatest fortune teller in the entire universe”, “the greatest multitasker in the entire universe” and “the sexiest man in universe” before distributing insults and conning Corden out of his money.

Ibrahimovic wasn’t done with the his appearance on the show, later sitting down with host Corden to discuss the towering, semi-nude statue of himself that is being created by Swedish sculptor Peter Linde and is expected to be finished within a year. Although it has been reported that the statue is slated for eventual display outside of Sweden’s national football arena in Stockholm , Ibrahimovic told the talk show host the location has yet to be decided.

He praised the “powerful” and “huge” statue and suggested that Linde had pushed for it to show the footballer completely nude. Ibrahimovic went on to poke fun at Cristiano Ronaldo's awful bust before Corden announced that the Malmö native had purchased tickets for the entire studio audience to attend the LA Galaxy’s May 30th match against FC Dallas.